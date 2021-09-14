Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 10.4%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.43. 11,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,298,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

