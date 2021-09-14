Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Silgan by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Silgan by 20.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

