Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 627.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 401,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,623. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

