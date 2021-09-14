Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 45,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4339 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

