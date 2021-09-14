Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.36 and last traded at $112.36. Approximately 224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPXCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.