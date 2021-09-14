SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.44

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $379.16 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00144268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00731006 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

