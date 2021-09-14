SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $386.86 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00142523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00842765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.