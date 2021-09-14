SKALE Network Market Capitalization Tops $543.10 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $543.10 million and $150.42 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00143443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00813847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043960 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.