Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 143,408 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,408 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.