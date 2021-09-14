Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 17,257 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Waters worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Waters by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $403.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.43 and a 200-day moving average of $337.08. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

