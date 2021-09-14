Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 27,122 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moderna were worth $32,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $419.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.56 and its 200 day moving average is $237.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,000 shares of company stock worth $93,291,600. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

