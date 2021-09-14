Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 5,933 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.22% of Masco worth $32,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 33.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

