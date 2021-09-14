Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.