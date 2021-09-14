Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $27.71 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Kellogg worth $27,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 92,227 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

K stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.