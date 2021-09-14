Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $27.80 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $452.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.58. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

