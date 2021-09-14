Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $29.06 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $91,091,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

