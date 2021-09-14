Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $32.46 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,322 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of Yum China worth $32,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

