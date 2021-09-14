Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $34.64 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,792.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

