Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 44,698 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Best Buy worth $41,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

