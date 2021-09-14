Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.