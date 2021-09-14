Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,973 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

