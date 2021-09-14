Skycoin (SKY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $750,125.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $750,125.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00169486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.73 or 0.99706964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.40 or 0.07029849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00884332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

