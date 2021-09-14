SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of SkyWest worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

