Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.27% of Skyworks Solutions worth $84,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $181.22 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

