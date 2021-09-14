Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 32,833.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sleep Number worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.94. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

