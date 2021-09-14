Small Love Potion Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00142852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.49 or 0.00836700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

