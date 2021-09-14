Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.42. Small Pharma shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 3,987 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$133.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

