SmartKey Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.41 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and $1.41 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00061478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00145553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.96 or 0.00823625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043530 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

