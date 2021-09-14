Smaugs NFT Price Hits $0.24 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $943,611.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00079353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00120355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00169667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,730.63 or 1.00300264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.06977646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00884138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

