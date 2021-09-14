SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.75

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 26334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

