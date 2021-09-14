Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 1,864 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $16,113,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.38. 9,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.