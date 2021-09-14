Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 4,742 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $448.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.07 and a 200-day moving average of $423.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

