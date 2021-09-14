Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 146,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The stock has a market cap of $234.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.