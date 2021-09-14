Smith Moore & CO. Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

