Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 22.7% This Week

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $172.18 million and $82.23 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00145803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.18 or 0.00821654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

