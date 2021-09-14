Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,673 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.20.

Snap-on stock opened at $219.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

