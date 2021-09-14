Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SRNGU stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 77,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,306. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $127,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

