Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.90

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 6496303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNG. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $39,840,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $27,404,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $24,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $22,650,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $20,050,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.