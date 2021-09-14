Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BICEY stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

