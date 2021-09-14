Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of BICEY stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.
About Société BIC
