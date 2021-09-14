SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 1,489,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

