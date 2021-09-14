Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $250.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.17.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

