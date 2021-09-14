SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.58% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $83,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,955,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $273.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.25. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,376. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

