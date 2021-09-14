SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $2,768,500.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.55. 16,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
