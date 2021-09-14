SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $2,768,500.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18.

On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.55. 16,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.