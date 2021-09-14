Somerset Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Somerset Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,191,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.