Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SONO. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 29,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,789. Sonos has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 37.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 84.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

