South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Update

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,666,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,742,719. South Beach Spirits has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get South Beach Spirits alerts:

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.