South State Corp Buys 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.