South State Corp Buys 19,268 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

South State Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

