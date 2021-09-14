South State Corp Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

South State Corp lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.