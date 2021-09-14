South State Corp Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

South State Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 217,769 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Aflac by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Aflac by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

